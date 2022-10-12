Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democrat Jay Kleberg touts background, dedication to conservation in run for Texas Land Commissioner

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jay Kleberg, Democratic candidate for Texas Land Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now about his campaign and what separates him from his Republican opponent, State Senator Dawn Buckingham. Kleberg spoke about his vision for the position, the programs he wants to implement and the passion he has for the work ahead, elements that he says does not see in Buckingham. He also spoke at length about his dedication to conservation and the needs of veterans.

