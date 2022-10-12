Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man who pleaded guilty to online solicitation of minor in McLennan County placed on felony deferred probation

Brian Jeschonek arrested in May 2020 sting
Brian Jeschonek was arrested in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sting in May 2020 and pleaded guilty to three counts of online solicitation of a minor.(KWTX ARCHIVES)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 60-year-old New Braunfels man who shared pornographic images online with a deputy posing as a 16-year-old girl was placed on felony deferred probation Wednesday.

Brian Jeschonek was arrested in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sting in May 2020 and pleaded guilty to three counts of online solicitation of a minor.

In a brief sentencing hearing Wednesday, 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly approved a plea agreement between Jeschonek and the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office and placed him on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service.

According to records filed in Jeschonek’s case, Detective Joseph Scaramucci of the Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit posed as a 16-year-old girl in an online conversation with Jeschonek. Jeschonek sent a photo of his breakfast and said, “You could wake up to this.”

Later, he added, “those young guys won’t take care of you like this,” according to court documents. He asked the girl to send him photos of her in a bikini and sent pornographic images via a video chat with the intent of the two masturbating together, according to court records.

Jeschonek’s attorney, Dan Stokes, said a presentence report by probation officers shows Jeschonek is an appropriate candidate for probation and considered a low-risk offender.

“He is a zero risk,” Stokes said. “They basically said he can keep his job, can do internet with monitoring software, and even the psychologist said he is low risk for any sort of issue coming down the pike.”

Records show Jeschonek was placed on probation for two years in 1994 after a conviction in New Jersey for endangering a minor.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if the defendant successfully completes the terms and conditions of probation.

