By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and will quickly warm into the lower 90s this afternoon.  It will be breezy, which will make for high fire danger through the afternoon.  A weak cold front arrives late today with a slight chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Sadly, the chance for rain is looking less and less for much of East Texas today, but better chances for rain will come with the next cold front.  Temperatures will drop briefly after today into the 80s, but a gradual warming trend takes afternoon highs back to the lower 90s Saturday.  The next cold front begins to move in Sunday and chances for rain look much more likely heading into early next week.

