Preview of SFA - Tarleton State game with Coach Colby Carthel

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks have their first conference game on Saturday against Tarleton State. ‘Jacks Head Coach Colby Carthel talked about how Tarleton is a really good football team.

He said, “Tarleton State, you know, really good football team. Four and one coached by Todd Whitten former Lumberjack. Quarterback back in the day of the glory days of SFA. So they’re bringing a really good team to town.”

He said that Tarleton has a very explosive offense and that they’re tough on the defensive side of the ball as well. Coach Carthel mentioned that a win Saturday would mean thirteen in a row at home for SFA.

“We’ve won twelve in a row here at home now,” he said. “Winning thirteen is going to be a big challenge; we’re going to need a great turnout. Our students and fans and Lumberjack Nation, ‘cause it’s going to be a really tough battle Saturday. Six o’clock and I hope we have a great crowd. Should be a great football game between two really good football teams.”

