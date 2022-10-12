Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way. (The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

