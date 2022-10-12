Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that left a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of E. French Avenue.

Officers were dispatched that area at about 9:27 p.m. when several people reported hearing gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

