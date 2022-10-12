Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene just before 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

