Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Vince Dooley released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia says the 90-year-old Dooley was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday, two days after he was admitted.

The school says he was treated for a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs. He also served as athletic director until 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Timothy Mike Randall died on Sept. 14 when he was shot during a traffic stop.
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gann Cemetery President Delores Reynolds speaks to the Angelina County Commissioners Court...
Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
Their band, drill, and cheer teams are all unable to travel to Friday's away game due to the...
Bus driver shortages affecting Nacogdoches schools, charter services

Latest News

FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody in Miss.
Grammy-winning singer and composer Anita Kerr has died.
Anita Kerr, a key voice in the Nashville Sound, dies at 94
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say