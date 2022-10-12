Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue through the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s, with some only in the upper 80s. This evening, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves into the area.

There is a chance a few of these storms could be strong to severe, with a wind and hail threat. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but again, one to two stronger storms will be possible this evening. The front clears storms out of the area overnight, and we will be dry and sunny by daybreak tomorrow.

Highs for Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still in the mid 80s. This weekend, we expect a more potent front to move through on Sunday. This front will bring a chance for rain as early as Saturday evening, that continues through Monday. As for temperatures, this front could cool us down into the low 70s and upper 60s for highs by the beginning of next week. That would usher in the fall-like feeling I think many have been waiting for this month. Have great Wednesday.

