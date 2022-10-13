Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Anonymous bomb threat to Kyle Field prompts university police investigation, evacuation

A&M Police are using explosive detection canines to search searching Kyle Field and the adjoining Bright Football Complex as a precaution.
Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bomb threat is being investigated at Kyle Field, according to Texas A&M University police.

University officials say they received an anonymous threat Thursday at 1:25 p.m. and are currently using explosive detection canines to search Kyle Field and the adjoining Bright Football Complex as a precaution.

Those buildings were evacuated and all activities there have been postponed until further notice, but police say all other campus activities can resume as normal.

Police ask that everyone still avoid the area.

Officers wouldn’t speculate if the threat is linked to other hoaxes at universities across the nation in recent months.

UPD says updates will be posted through CodeMaroon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico
Taylor Parker
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Timothy Mike Randall died on Sept. 14 when he was shot during a traffic stop.
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
Pvt. John P. Cooper, Company B, 778th Tank Battalion
Athens soldier missing after WWII identified, to be buried at Fort Smith National Cemetery

Latest News

Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
Better East Texas
Better East Texas: Prices rise again
Region XIV basketball media day held at TVCC Wednesday
Region XIV basketball media day held at TVCC Wednesday
Gilmer Body
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Lake Levels
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels