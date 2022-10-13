Drier air leads to the return of blue skies galore and starlit nights

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air funneling in on those northerly winds will lead to a cooler night as overnight lows drop into the middle 50′s under clear skies.

Friday will be filled with sunshine galore and low humidity. It will still end up being a warm afternoon with daytime highs topping out around 90-degrees.

By this upcoming weekend, though, an onshore flow will return, leading to breezy conditions and more humidity quickly returning to our region.

Our first notable, fall cold front will start to move through the state and into east Texas on Sunday. This front will also bring in better rain chances for the back half of our weekend and linger into early next week.

After a warm Saturday, look for the increasing clouds and rain chances to keep temperatures in the middle 80′s on Sunday.

Once the cooler air really starts to settle into our neck of the woods, we will start to feel the autumn coolness next week as a few showers and cloudy skies keeps our highs in the lower 70′s on Monday.

We will then clear out the skies by Tuesday, but temperatures will be trending below average with wake-up temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s through the middle part of the week.

Rainfall amounts do not look as impressive as they did a few days ago. At this time, we are looking at around one-half to one inch for most areas before the drier air and clear skies return to our region.

