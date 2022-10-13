Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grayson County child sexual assault case ends in mistrial

By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A trial for a man accused of sexual abuse of a child ends in a hung jury on Thursday in Grayson County.

Darrell Scoggins is accused of preforming multiple sexual acts with a child under the age of 14.

After a long deliberation, jurors couldn’t come to a unanimous decision and the judge declared a mistrial.

We don’t know if the DA’s office plans to try Scoggins again.

