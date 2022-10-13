Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Healdton man arrested, accused of soliciting minor for sex

An internet group’s sting operation ended with a Healdton man behind bars, accused of...
An internet group’s sting operation ended with a Healdton man behind bars, accused of soliciting a minor for sex.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - An internet group’s sting operation ended with a Healdton man behind bars, accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, a group called Online Predator Exposure posed as a 14-year-old girl named “Marlie” who lived in Ardmore on Facebook and began receiving messages from Anthony Leroy Byrd.

Documents state Byrd initiated contact with the woman posing as a child on September 23, 2022 by sending her an emoji with a waving hand.

Byrd sent several explicit messages, including photographs to “Marlie,” according to court documents. In some of the messages Byrd described the size of his penis, and asked her if she was a virgin. Byrd even attempted to meet “Marlie” in Ardmore or the Duncan area.

According to court documents, Byrd was arrested on October 10, and during the arrest officers found a bag that contained multiple sex toys in his pickup.

After being transported to the Healdton Police Department for an interview, Byrd admitted to officers that he was “flattered” by the fact a beautiful young girl would find him attractive, according to court documents.

Byrd was taken to the Carter County Jail and charged with soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology. If convicted he faces up to a decade in prison.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom

