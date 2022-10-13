Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Iro Omere, U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate, discusses educators’ needs, bipartisan interests

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate, Iro Omere, joined East Texas Now to talk about staying true to her Texas roots, energizing the youth vote (regardless of who they might support), and how her background as an educator has informed her approach to addressing the needs of teachers and students.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico
Taylor Parker
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Timothy Mike Randall died on Sept. 14 when he was shot during a traffic stop.
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
Pvt. John P. Cooper, Company B, 778th Tank Battalion
Athens soldier missing after WWII identified, to be buried at Fort Smith National Cemetery

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a...
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax
Iro Omere is the Democratic candidate running for a United States House of Representatives seat...
Iro Omere, U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate, discusses educators’ needs, bipartisan interests
Democrat Jay Kleberg spoke with East Texas Now about his run for the office of Texas Land...
Democrat Jay Kleberg touts background, dedication to conservation in run for Texas Land Commissioner
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban