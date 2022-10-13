Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week.

Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play.

Kilgore managed to stave off a Lindale comeback and won the game, 49-35.

Fuller’s interview was first shown on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night.

Kilgore plays Henderson in Week 8.

