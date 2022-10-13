Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Killeen police ask public for help locating family of woman allegedly murdered by Ft. Hood soldier

Anyone with information about the family is asked to call 254-501-8800
Michael Leonard Moore
Michael Leonard Moore(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the family of the victim allegedly murdered by Fort Hood soldier Marcus Moore, 35.

Court documents obtained by KWTX identified the victim as Phyllis Campbell.

Police said she was fatally shot during a domestic disturbance on Sept. 19 inside the residence at 109 of Wales Drive.

Moore has been charged with murder and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, with limited information from associates/friends of the victim, used multiple investigative methods to locate and contact next of kin for the victim, however, no next of kin were located,” said Ofelia Miramontez, the Killeen Police Department’s spokeswoman.

Anyone with information about her next of kin is to contact the department at 254-501-8800.

