Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested

Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been filed at this time.
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been filed at this time.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.

Brandon Jaime reportedly fled the scene and his whereabouts were unaccounted for until he was taken into custody on Sunday. He was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Previous reporting:

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

