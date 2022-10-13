Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Murray County Deputies seize 3,000 fentanyl pills in routine traffic stop

Murray Co. Deputies found thousands of pills, meth and 4 guns during a routine traffic stop
Murray Co. Deputies found thousands of pills, meth and 4 guns during a routine traffic stop(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRARY CO., Okla. (KXII) - A routine traffic stop on highway 177 just north of Sulphur, turns out to be much more.

Murray County Deputies said they found 3,000 fentanyl pills, meth, and 4 guns, which police said were stolen, in William Parker Gray’s car.

After finding the drugs, Deputies searched Gray’s home where officials found three more pistols, an A-R rifle and seven pounds of marijuana.

Gray is charged with possession of stolen property and several drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inga Lout
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom

Latest News

Snider Closing Arguments
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict
Election Security
Election Security
Pittsburg ISD School Bond
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
Sausage-pumpkin chili by Mama Steph
Sausage-pumpkin chili by Mama Steph
State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin