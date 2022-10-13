Region XIV basketball media day held at TVCC Wednesday

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Region XIV basketball media day was held on Wednesday at Trinity Valley Community College. It’s where the conference coaches share and give insight on their upcoming seasons. TJC are the defending national champions, and Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard wished she had brought the trophy to the presser.

”Everybody was giving you love today girl. And you didn’t bring the ring, you didn’t bring the trophy because you thought it would be showing off,” we said.

“I really did! I mean it is so twofold, yet there are so many things I want to do, in this moment and enjoying it. But you also don’t want to feel like a braggart, Like you’re bragging. It’s not bragging it’s really giving God the glory. Because you don’t know if you’re going to get these moments again. And you know what they told me today they were like I would be, so that just open the door so you might see a whole lot more of the Lords. Everywhere I come in because literally I am the reigning national champs until until they give the next team the next national champs in March. So, we are going to bask in that those kids did a phenomenal job, they all 12 got their colleges. All 12 are better from coming through TJC plus a little hardware to go with it.”

