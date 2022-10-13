Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized

Several search warrants in Rusk County yielded a number of arrests the first week of October
Several search warrants in Rusk County yielded a number of arrests the first week of October(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October.

A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.

On October 6, 2022, an investigation resulted in two more search warrants being served on County Road 466D, Rusk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other search warrants led to the recovery of equipment that was reported stolen out of Cherokee County. The property was valued at approximately forty $40,000.00. Sheriff Valdez said they also seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms (magic mushrooms), suspected high-concentration THC, suspected drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms. Four people were arrested for various felony and misdemeanor criminal charges.

Valdez did not specify which of the following individuals were arrested for the above violations during the SPEAR initiative, only that they were arrested during the first week of the initiative.

According to the sheriff, the SPEAR (Sheriff’s Professional Enforcement & Advanced Response) Initiative is composed of a group of sworn officers from the administrative, investigative, and patrol divisions of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The officers assigned to the SPEAR detail will focus on objectives to include, but not limited to, major crimes, street crimes, narcotics, fugitive apprehension, and community service and education.

