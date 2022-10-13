Sea lions are making a big ‘splash’ during their first year at the Heart of Texas Fair

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The sea lions are making their debut at the Heart of Texas Fair this year, performing their “splash” shows twice a night and several times during the weekend.

The Sea Lion Splash features three female, rescued sea lions--Avocado, Keka and Syra. They are different breeds rescued from different parts of the world. Their trainer, Jimmy Earhart, guides them in performing two 30-minute shows each night of the fair.

Audience members can pay extra to interact and take a picture with the sea lions. Earhart said, when there is a larger crowd at the fair, sea lions may be available to take photos.

Earhart said the shows are education, entertaining and also teach the audience how they can help sea lions all over the world.

You can watch the sea lions applaud, do handstands, wave and make a big splash in their two large pools with a stage in the middle.

The live, entertaining performance comes after many hours of training.

“It’s kind of like training a dog but with no leash,” Earhart said. “Some things can go really quick, really fast. It’s unbelievable how quick they learn. They are very, very smart. Then, other things just take forever, or they are not interested in doing it.”

Keaka performs a beach pose and sings, Syra can jump out of the water and touch a ball hanging in the air and Avocado enjoys giving kisses and smiling. Each sea lion eats about 60 pounds of fish per day, weighing 160 or over 200 pounds.

“These girls are absolutely amazing,” Earhart said.

The show is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. every weeknight. During the weekend, the sea lions will perform at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The shows do not require tickets. Anyone interested can walk up, have a seat and enjoy the show.

Fair goers of all ages can take photos with the sea lions after the show or when you see them out with their trainer. Prices range from $15-30.

