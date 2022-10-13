Stephens County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed wife

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man was charged with first degree manslaughter for a crash back in February that killed his wife.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jose Manuel Garcia III was reportedly on meth and codeine, and had been fighting with his wife, Jayme Dale Garcia before the crash on N CR 2720.

Court documents state, Jose lost control of his pickup, crashed, and both him and Jayme were thrown from the vehicle. Jayme was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jose was flown to Duncan Memorial Hospital.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Forensic Lab produced a toxicology lab report showing that Jose tested positive for methamphetamines and codeine at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Jose’s bond is set at $50,000.

