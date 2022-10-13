Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and slightly cooler

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Cooler air is slowly filtering in, so temperatures will be dropping through the morning hours.  Expect lots of sunshine today and a northeast wind that could be breezy at times, especially this morning.  Temperatures today will reach the mid 80s.  A warming trend quickly brings temperatures back into the lower 90s by Saturday, but weather will be nice and quiet between now and then.  Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a few showers and thunderstorms will move in to the northern counties of East Texas.  This next cold front will be the first good cold front of the fall season with likely chances for rain and a big cool down for next week with high temperatures in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico
Taylor Parker
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
Timothy Mike Randall died on Sept. 14 when he was shot during a traffic stop.
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Pvt. John P. Cooper, Company B, 778th Tank Battalion
Athens soldier missing after WWII identified, to be buried at Fort Smith National Cemetery

Latest News

Region XIV basketball media day held at TVCC Wednesday
Region XIV basketball media day held at TVCC Wednesday
Gilmer Body
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Lake Levels
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
She-ree Hudson, a counselor at Neches ISD, testified about what happened the day Snider called...
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges