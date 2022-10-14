Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Beto O’Rourke launches 12 rally drive statewide

FILE-Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, second from right, poses with...
FILE-Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, second from right, poses with supporters during a campaign stop, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. As Democrats embark on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America's biggest red state, Republicans are taking a swing of their own: Making a play for the mostly Hispanic southern border on Nov. 8 after years of writing off the region that is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Democratic governor nominee Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is launching a statewide drive to Get Out the Vote as part of his growing grassroots campaign to deliver for all the people of Texas.

He will hold a dozen public rallies in every part of the state before Early Voting begins on Oct. 24.

“The people of Texas are ready to hold Greg Abbott fully accountable for eight years of failing all of us as he continues to put his extreme agenda over the people of Texas,” said O’Rourke. “We are going to bring people together in every part of this state to focus on the big things that unite us, get out the vote in record numbers and win political power on November 8.”

According to his campaign, this comes after O’Rourke announced that he outraised Greg Abbott for the second consecutive fundraising period, receiving more than $25.18 million from nearly half a million contributions during the last three months.

Beto recently wrapped up a 20-campus college tour to register young voters and get out the young vote.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inga Lout
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has ended with a not guilty verdict.
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
Police said a teacher is in custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students...
Teacher in custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student, police say
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Texas governor candidates break fundraising records ahead of midterm elections
Nacogdoches High band
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
Snider Closing Arguments
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict
Caddo Mounds Update
Caddo Mounds Update
The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three...
For Veterans Sake: Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion