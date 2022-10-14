Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Texas Agriculture Commissioner

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Susan Hays, the Democratic nominee for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, stopped by the KLTV studio to speak with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler. The two discussed her campaign thus far, her priorities including advocating for expanded access to healthcare for rural residents and supporting the legalization of marijuana, as well as how she sets herself apart from her opponent, Republican incumbent Sid Miller.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inga Lout
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom

Latest News

Jonathan Cocks, the Democratic nominee for Texas Senate District 8
Democratic Texas Senate candidate Jonathan Cocks talks about why he’s no longer a Republican
Jonathan Cocks, the Democratic nominee for Texas Senate District 8
Democratic Texas Senate candidate Jonathan Cocks talks about why he’s no longer a Republican
Susan Hays
Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Tex
Iro Omere is the Democratic candidate running for a United States House of Representatives seat...
Iro Omere, U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate, discusses educators’ needs, bipartisan interests