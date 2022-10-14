Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democratic Texas Senate candidate Jonathan Cocks talks about why he’s no longer a Republican

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jonathan Cocks, the Democratic nominee for Texas Senate District 8 joined East Texas Now to discuss his campaign.

Cocks considered himself a Republican prior to 2016 and when asked about what changed he replied” I don’t worship idols.”

He further explained that he felt Republicans are “enabling former-President Trump to do things that are quite frankly undemocratic.”

Cocks outlined the three things he though government should be doing and gave his view on healthcare access, marijuana legislation, and voting.

