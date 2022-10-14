Ferris Wheel or thrill-seeking? The types of rides at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -At the State Fair of Texas there’s Big Tex, deep fried food, and of course, thrill seeking rides.

From the slingshot, to the spinny rides, to the Ferris Wheel and everything in between, The State Fair of Texas has about 40 acres of rides covered in their 277 acre vicinity.

“What’s been your favorite thing to do? Going on the rides,” 7-year-old Sydney Foreman said.

The State Fair of Texas is an independent midway, meaning Senior Vice President of operations, Rusty Fitzgerald gets to hand pick the rides he wants to have showcased and enjoyed at the fairgrounds.

“Because we are an independent midway and there’s not that many around and we are so big we can handpick the rides coming out, the other ones they pick a carnival so you’re stuck with the rides that they have but we can pick the biggest and best there,” Fitzgerald said.

People of all heights are able to enjoy the 77 different types of rides to choose from.

“You having fun? Yeah. What would you say is your favorite thing so far? Um probably the log ride going down that steep hill,” 8-year-old Tucker May said.

“This was our first ride and my husband made me get on it so it was fun and scary and terrifying,” Fair go-er Valeska Valderas said.

Safety is one of Fitzgerald’s number one priorities, he said he has five safety inspectors under him, on top of the daily safety checks the owner of the rides do.

“The Texas Star is one of the main stages, it’s an icon along with Big Tex and the skyway and the top of the Texas tower and it’s 212 feet tall, has 66 cars on it and it’s a big favorite by the guests out here, you get on it and get to ride it and it takes about 15-20 minutes to take a complete ride on it, it’s a big favorite out here,” Fitzgerald said.

And while some might like to sit back and enjoy the views from the top of the State Fair, others come along for the screams and stomach drops.

“Y’all are about to ride the slingshot so how are y’all feeling, what are y’all thinking about? Scared to death, excited,” London Souther and Staci Hannah said.

They tried out the ride for themselves.

“Never again, that was so much fun I’m doing it three more times.” Souther and Hannah said.

To catch these rides you’ll need to hop on quick, the fair ends Sunday October 23rd.

