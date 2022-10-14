GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three inmates are being charged with the brutal sexual assault of another inmate at the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan.

According to a statement released Thursday by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of the incident on Sunday, October 9.

Deputies say the victim was sexually assaulted with a bar of soap and a broomstick handle. The inmate also said he was nearly “choked to death” by the other inmates and was threatened multiple times with rape and assault and was forced to turn over his personal account information for the jail phone system and commissary account. The inmate was also beaten to the point that he suffered bodily injuries and temporarily loss of hearing, according to the arrest reports.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s office has accepted charges and warrants have been issued for inmates Fidel Sanchez, Tavares Lyles, and Devin Newton as a result of the investigation.

Probable cause affidavits obtained by KBTX state Sanchez and Newton had “assaulted the victim throughout the day.” Surveillance video from the detention center shows Sanchez getting the broom that was used in the attack and Lyles applied lotion to it before the assault. The report goes on to say the victim suffered internal injuries as a result of the assault and had “swelling of the neck/throat, which could be life-threatening” as a result of being strangled by Newton.

Sanchez, 17, of Bryan, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon, and sexual coercion.

Newton, 17, of Caldwell, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon, and sexual coercion.

Tavares, 17, of Bryan is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

“An administrative investigation is being conducted to review policies, procedures, actions, and training to ensure every possible measure is being taken to prevent sexual assault and harassment,” according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputy David Wilcox says the Brazos County Detention Center is in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which establishes federal standards designed to eliminate sexual assault in jails, prisons, and juvenile detention centers.

