Lubbock man indicted on two child pornography charges
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man on two child pornography charges on Wednesday.
Emmanuel Nicholas Rosa was indicted on charges involving possessing and distributing child pornography, according to a federal indictment.
Authorities found at least one pornographic picture of a child under 12 years old on Rosa’s Samsung phone.
In addition, Rosa also received and distributed at least one sexually explicit image of a minor in July 2021, according to the indictment.
Rosa is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
