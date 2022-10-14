Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon

Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton and southeast of Ransom Canyon.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field.

The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300.

Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene and any potential evidence and notified the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation and will provide updates when available.

