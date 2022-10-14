Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin

(Texas Department of Family & Protective Services)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CPS along with other child placing agencies are holding a fostering forum on October 25 to help those interested in fostering identify their next “action step.”

A release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says, “Whether you are curently a foster parent, or are interested in becoming one, or just want to come alongside those in our community who are, there is a place for you to connect and serve!”

Everyone is welcomed to attend the forum from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Harmony Hill (2708 S. Chestnut St. in Lufkin).

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

