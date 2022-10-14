Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The weekend starts warm and dry before ending on a cooler, wetter note

Weather Where You Live
The weekend starts warm and dry before ending on a cloudier, wetter note.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be clear and cool overnight with lows in the upper 50′s.

The first half of your weekend will feature blue skies galore and warm temperatures as afternoon highs on Saturday climb into the lower 90′s.  There may be a few clouds in the afternoon, but sunshine will rule the day.

Our first notable, fall cold front will start to move through the state and into east Texas on Sunday afternoon.  This front will also bring in better rain chances for the back half of our weekend and linger into early next week.

After a warm Saturday, look for the increasing clouds and rain chances to keep temperatures in the middle 80′s on Sunday.

Once the cooler air really starts to settle into our neck of the woods, we will start to feel the autumn coolness next week as a few showers and cloudy skies keeps our highs in the middle 70′s on Monday.

We will then clear out the skies by Tuesday, leading to the coolest air we have experienced since early parts of April.

Daytime highs will likely not get out of the 60′s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as morning lows drop into the lower 40′s, possibly flirting with upper 30′s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.  It will be a cool sunshine throughout the Piney Woods.

Unfortunately, rainfall amounts do not look as impressive as they did a few days ago.  At this time, we are looking at around one-third-to one-half-inch for most areas before the drier air and clear skies return to our region starting Tuesday.

Once we transition toward the back half of next week, southerly winds will return, leading to moderating temperatures as we gradually warm-up as we head into next weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

