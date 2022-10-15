Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Escaped inmate from Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair.(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,37, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hogan is wanted for escape and the public is being asked to be on the lookout.

Hogan escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept.2 and has been on the run since.

In 2007, Hogan was convicted of assault causing bodily injury-enhanced and received five years’ probation.

His probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years’ confinement.

In August 2022, he was arrested in Coryell County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault and criminal mischief.

Hogan is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms.

He has ties to Coryell County, including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville.

Hogan does have violent tendencies and is considered dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

