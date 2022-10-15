Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

on scene
on scene(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles.

The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page.

“We currently have a fire in our parking lot and have to shut down for the time being. We will update here accordingly,” they said on Facebook.

Caption

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Inga Lout
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has ended with a not guilty verdict.
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Police said a teacher is in custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students...
Teacher in custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student, police say

Latest News

Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
Nacogdoches High band
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
Snider Closing Arguments
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict
Caddo Mounds Update
Caddo Mounds Update
The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three...
For Veterans Sake: Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion