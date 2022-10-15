Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs around 92°.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear/mostly sunny skies this morning. This afternoon, skies will trend more partly cloudy, and temperatures will warm into the low 90s for highs. Minus the chance of a stray sprinkle, today and this evening are expected to be dry, that changes overnight though. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow, and with that front, showers and thunderstorms are expected to start rolling into East Texas early Sunday morning, lasting into the afternoon hours. Rain chances are highest in northern areas, with decreasing likelihood for rain as you head south and southeast. There is a low chance some thunderstorms could become strong to severe, with mainly a wind and hail threat. The Storm Prediction Center has areas to our north under Marginal and Slight (Level 1 and 2) Risks for severe weather.

With the rain and cold front, highs tomorrow should only reach the upper 70s and low 80s for highs, and we will hold onto cooler high temperatures heading into the work week. Once the front moves through East Texas, morning lows will be in the 40s several days next week, and highs will barely reach the mid 80s on the warmest days - there are several days where highs will only be in the 60s and low 70s! It does appear that this front will be “the big one”, or simply put, the front that finally breaks the summer-like temperatures and ushers in semi-permanent seasonable temperatures for fall. Whether you are like me and you are ready for cooler weather, or you are loving today’s forecast with the heat, I think everyone will have something to enjoy about this weekend’s weather. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

