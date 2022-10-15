Walk in Nacogdoches aims to find cure for Alzheimer’s

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Nacogdoches on Oct. 15 with one goal in mind: to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“We’re here to find a cure, and that’s what we intend to do,” Corey Marshall of the Alzheimer’s Association said.

It also aims to educate the public about the disease.

“There are always people who don’t quite understand what Alzheimer’s or dementia is,” Liz Gorman of the Alzheimer’s Association said. “They think all of this falls under the umbrella of dementia, and they effect people in different ways.”

Millions of Americans are affected by the disease, and 400,000 of those are here in Texas according to Marshall. She says that even hope for a cure can help when dealing with the disease.

“Just to know that maybe there could be a cure — that raises so many spirits for the providers, the family members, everybody because it happens in a blink of an eye,” Marshall said.

Another purpose is to bring together a community that deals with the disease daily.

“Especially for caregivers,” Melody Hughes of the Alzheimer’s Association said. “We want them to know they’re not alone in this.”

Marshall says that doing a walk lets everyone participate, which lets the association reach as many people as possible.

“When we walk, we can get all of our family involved, not just your triathlons,” Marshall said. “You can get your kids, your grandparents that might have dementia, they can walk with you and it brings everybody together.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.