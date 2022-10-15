Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wrong-way driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Dallas Police officer

Funeral arrangements are pending.
Jacob Arellano, 25, passed away Oct. 12
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department arrested the alleged wrong-way driver in the death of police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, who passed away from his injuries.

Mayra Rebollar, 31, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, but is still hospitalized.

The wrong-way crash happened Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Officer Arellano had been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June of 2019 and was assigned to Northwest Patrol Division, 1st watch.

Officer Arellano was traveling to work at 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11 for the start of his shift.

Police said he was driving northbound Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard when the driver of a sedan going southbound in the northbound lanes hit the off-duty officer’s vehicle head-on.

The crash caused the officer’s vehicle to go into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The officer’s vehicle rolled several times and stopped on the right shoulder of Spur 408. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The preliminary investigation has determined the wrong way driver may have been intoxicated.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

“Officer Arellano is survived by his parents, girlfriend, and infant child. Officer Arellano is also survived by his brother, also a Dallas Police Officer,” said police.

