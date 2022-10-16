Private plane makes safe emergency landing on Dallas roadway

DALLAS (AP) - A small airplane made an emergency landing on a road in a Dallas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

WFAA-TV reports there were no injuries when engine problems forced the plane to land around 3 p.m.

The station reports that the Federal Aviation Administration says the multi-engine DA-622 landed about 2 miles from Dallas Executive Airport. The plane was en route to the airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas, about 250 miles (402 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say there was no fire or leaked fuel, but some power lines were knocked down and a speed limit sign was struck by the plane operated by a husband and wife, who were not named. WFAA reports electric utility Oncor says only one customer lost service due to the contact with power lines.

