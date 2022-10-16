Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our strong cold front has now almost entirely cleared ETX, ushering in cooler temperatures as well as some decent rain for us. Scattered showers will persist overnight and into early tomorrow morning, but coverage will begin to diminish as we move later into tomorrow and will likely farther southern zones before skies totally dry out. Whether you see some rain or not, you WILL see a big drop in temperatures for the first half of next week. Afternoon highs will range in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs for most East Texans on Monday before dropping further into the middle to upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday! Our mornings will be quite chilly as well, with lows dropping into the middle 30s by Wednesday, which will likely be our first patchy frost of the season. We’ll certainly be watching for that. Embrace the cooler weather while it is here, because temperatures will quickly warm back into the 80s by next Friday which is where they will remain for next weekend.

