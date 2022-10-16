Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to be with us through the rest of the day, with more rain possible overnight and tomorrow morning. It will not rain non-stop at any given location, but rain is expected for most of the day in different areas. Rain chances today are highest in northern counties, while southern counties will have a higher chance tomorrow. Similarly, temperatures will be cooler north, and warmer south this afternoon. Highs along I-30 will only be in the 70s, while Deep East Texas could see the upper 80s in the warmest spots.

As mentioned a moment ago, the chance for rain will continue into tomorrow, ending by late morning/early afternoon. The cold front associated with this shower and thunderstorm activity will usher in cooler air over the next three to four days, with highs only in the mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. With this cooler air though, comes a Very High Fire Danger on Tuesday, the drier air and windy conditions will contribute to this. Then, on Wednesday morning, we are expecting our first possible frost of the season. Morning lows for many will be in the upper 30s, though some to the north, closer to the Red River, could see a freeze. The National Weather Service is already alluding to the possible need for a Freeze Warning on Wednesday morning for the northern counties of East Texas. We will let you know if that comes to fruition.

Once we get through the first half of the week, temperatures start warming back up, and we will see highs back in the mid 80s by next weekend. This will be close to normal for this time of year, though slightly warmer than what is seasonable. Thankfully, no 90s in the forecast! Have a blessed Sunday and great week ahead.

