2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison

Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks.

Denison Police arrested Gena Dunfee and Kameron Kostiuk Wednesday in the 3300 block of west FM 120.

Police said they were in possession of methamphetamine.

Dunfee and Kostiuk were charged with possession of a controlled substance and with numerous fraud charges.

