20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation

Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock anti-gang operation lead to the identification of 20 gang members, 33 felony arrests, and the seizure of multiple drugs.

Investigators with the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center conducted a two-day “gang suppression operation” from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, according to a release.

Members of law enforcement were able to target known gang members as well as identify other gang members in order to combat violent crime.

TAG investigators reported the following results from the operation:

  • Traffic Stops: 155
  • Felony Arrests: 33
  • Misdemeanor Arrests: 20
  • Felony Warrants Served: 15
  • Misdemeanor Warrants Served: 54
  • Firearms Seized: 3
  • Fentanyl Seized: 9 pills
  • Methamphetamine Seized: 47.7 grams
  • Marijuana Seized 12.8 ounces
  • Gang Members Identified: 20

