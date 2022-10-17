An October chill will bring us our coolest weather since early April

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a strong area of high pressure building into Texas from the plains, our atmosphere will continue to dry out, leading to clearing skies overnight with lows cooling down into the middle 40′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a cool sunshine day on tap with highs in the middle 60′s. Our normal high for this time of year is 79-degrees, which means we will be running about fifteen degrees below average during the day tomorrow.

Despite the cool sunshine on Tuesday, it will be breezy at times. The gusty winds will combine with the low relative humidity values to enhance the wildfire threat throughout east Texas. Therefore, it is vital you avoid doing any outdoor burning.

The calming winds will then combine with starlit skies on Tuesday night to lead to our coldest night we have experienced since April 9th as overnight lows drop into the middle 30′s.

This will likely lead to our first frost of the fall season and some of you may flirt with the first freeze as well. Even if we do not get to freezing, a frost will zap some of your sensitive plants. Therefore, make sure you take precautions to cover up those tender plants so they do not succumb to the cold snap.

We will have another cold morning on Thursday before temperatures gradually modify and warm-up as we end the week and transition into the weekend.

Look for lows to climb back into the 50′s with highs warming into the 80′s by Friday and this weekend.

It will turn warm and windy over the weekend and early next week before we monitor a Pacific storm system that could bring us some rain and thunderstorms early next week.

