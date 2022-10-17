Boil water notice issued for some Nacogdoches Lilly Grove SUD customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of Lilly Grove Special Utility District are advised to boil their water for personal consumption due to a break on CR-845.

Customers who reside on CR-845 and CR-846 are instructed to boil water before washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Donna Harris or Boyd Dueboay at Lilly Grove SUD 7435 FM 1638 Nacogdoches, TX 75964 or call the office at 569-9292

