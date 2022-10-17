Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store

(Brookshire Brothers)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brookshire Brothers announced the 816 North Timberland store will close Sat. Oct. 29.

The company said the gas station and tobacco store will remain open for now.

A lease agreement expiring in spring 2023 played into the decision to close.

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store, and we welcome them to continue to shop with us at our Chestnut and Frank Street locations,” said Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston. “In appreciation, everyone who shops at our North Timberland store between now and October 29, and spends at least twenty dollars per trip, will receive a one-time use coupon for up to $10 in savings on their next shopping trip. The coupon can be redeemed at either our Chestnut or Frank Street stores through November.”

All employees at the North Timberland store will be offered positions within the company.

Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin with nearly 120 locations through Texas and Louisiana.

