Central Texas man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

Miguel Reyes Monreal
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bruceville construction worker remains in the McLennan County jail after his arrest Saturday on charges he sexually abused two 9-year-old girls over a 13-month period.

Waco police arrested Miguel Reyes Monreal, 54, on continuous sexual abuse of a young child charges after the girls’ mothers reported that Monreal sexually abused their daughters from September 2020 to October 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, Waco police detectives reported the girls underwent forensic interviews and “made several outcries of sexual abuse” by Monreal.

The alleged sexual abuse was corroborated during medical examinations, the affidavit states. One of the 9-year-old girls tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, according to the arrest affidavit.

Monreal remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond.

