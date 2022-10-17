Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.(Dollar General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards. OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Man killed after pointing gun at Fort Worth police officer
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per...
House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
President Biden on Monday delivered an update on the student debt relief portal.
Student loan forgiveness application website goes live
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed