East Texas response leaders prepare for mass casualty emergencies

Mock scenario included explosion at East Texas State Fair with approximately 15K people in attendance
“Being proactive now, identifying our weaknesses or areas for improvement, and identifying our strengths, can help us be better prepared in the long run should
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What would happen if there was a mass casualty emergency in East Texas?

That’s the question response leaders tackled Monday, in the form of a response drill. Agencies were tasked with coordinating the response to a mock explosion at a major East Texas event, followed by secondary attacks on Tyler hospitals.

“Today’s scenario involves an explosion at the East Texas State Fair, followed up by two other incidents where there was an active shooter in area hospitals,” said John Wingate, who led the drill.

The purpose of the exercise was to provide participants with an opportunity to evaluate current response concepts, plans, and capabilities related to a coordinated multi-site attack within their jurisdiction.

“This has never been done before in the state of Texas,” said Michael Johnson, hospital preparedness manager for the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council. “It gives them the opportunity to make corrections where needed, so that way they will be better prepared to take care of those that are injured in this community.”

The drill brought together over 150 people from law enforcement, fire department, EMS, hospitals, and other agencies.

“Being proactive now, identifying our weaknesses or areas for improvement, and identifying our strengths, can help us be better prepared in the long run should it ever occur in our region,” said Wingate.

