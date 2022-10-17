Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Frankston hosts Beckville in Red Zone Game of Week

Game of the Week
Game of the Week(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - District title implications are on the line Friday when Frankston hosts Beckville in 10-2A DI action.

Frankston, 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district play, is coming off of a 22-16 win at Hawkins.  Beckville, 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, is entering the game following a 62-7 win against Ore City.

Beckville was the preseason favorite to win 10-2A DI and started the year ranked. Their only loss was week 1 to top-ranked Timpson. Frankston is having one of the best seasons in decades. They will finish with at least seven wins for the first time since 2007 when the Indians that year went 9-2.

Kickoff in Frankston Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.

