Government website opens for student debt relief program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Joe Biden on Monday announced that people may now begin applying for student debt relief via a newly opened website.

The Federal Student Aid website, found by clicking here, has information on who qualifies for student debt relief, as well as the application needed.

Biden’s plan to erase up to $10,000 in personal student loan debt was announced on August 24 earlier this year.

